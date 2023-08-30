 At APTN, we’re encouraging everyone to speak their language with pride | Languages

As the network representing Indigenous Peoples, we’re joining in the effort to help protect Indigenous languages – and the stories that go with them – through our Speak With Pride initiative. Why? Because we believe that when we lose a language, we lose more than just words. We lose meaning. We lose culture. We lose the ability to learn from history – and more importantly, the ability to change it. And with 70+ Indigenous languages in danger of disappearing within the next generation, now’s the time to speak up.