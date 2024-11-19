Get Ready to Laugh with Don’t Even—Premiering January 14 on APTN!



Don’t Even follows the hilariously relatable ups and downs of two best friends, Indigenous teens living in Winnipeg, as they navigate friendships, family dynamics, and coming-of-age challenges with humor and resilience. This fresh new comedy captures the spirit of youth, embracing Indigenous voices and perspectives with a dose of laugh-out-loud moments and heartfelt experiences. Catch this unique series that’s all about friendship, culture, and finding your path in today’s world.

