Streaming starts October 20 on APTN lumi

The APTN lumi original series “Tales from the Rez” is a horror-comedy adaptation of popular Blackfoot traditional tales and urban legends. The six-episode series is hosted by Uncle Randalf, an Elder with one foot in the living world and one foot in the spirit world. Randalf’s dark sense of humour and passion for storytelling bring ghost stories to life – or as close to it as possible.

If you’re not an APTN lumi member yet, you’re missing out on the most deadly streaming experience! With our entire catalogue of programs, over 2,000 episodes to watch anytime, and new releases every month, APTN lumi is the ultimate destination for watching commercial-free streaming that illuminates Indigenous voices and stories.

Sign up today to enjoy a free trial and access to our exclusive content and special event programming. Catch up on missed episodes or binge-watch whole seasons of your favourite shows anytime, anywhere.

Check out watchaptnlumi.ca and start your free trial today!