May the 4th Be With You

May The Force be with you – Gi-ga-miinigoowiz Mamaandaawiziwin

Luke Skywalker begins a journey that will change the galaxy in Star Wars (Anangong Miigaading), A New Hope. Nineteen years after the formation of the Empire, Luke is thrust into the struggle of the Rebel Alliance when he meets Obi-Wan Kenobi, who has lived for years in seclusion on the desert planet of Tatooine. Obi-Wan begins Luke’s Jedi training as Luke joins him on a daring mission to rescue the beautiful Rebel leader Princess Leia from the clutches of Darth Vader and the evil Empire.

The Anishinaabemowin (Ojibwe) dub was directed by Ellyn Stern Epcar, produced by Michael Kohn and stars Aandeg Jedi Muldrew (Luke Skywalker), Ajuawak Kapashesit (Han Solo), Theresa Eischen (Princess Leia), Dennis Daminos Chartrand (Darth Vader), Dustin Gerald Morrow Aagimewikamig (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Tomantha Sylvester Nimi Anungo Kwe (C-3PO), Jeff Monague Myiingan Minaakwhe (Grand Moff Tarkin), John-Paul Chalykoff (Uncle Owen), and Wanda Barker Giwedinoonz (Aunt Beru).