Don’t Miss the Special Two-Episode Premiere of North of North — January 7 on APTN!

Meet Siaja, a young Inuk mother who’s determined to build a new future for herself and her daughter in the tight-knit Arctic town of Iqaluit. After a very public exit from her marriage, Siaja’s search for independence means finding a job, a place to live, and possibly stepping into a whole new set of complications—where her dreams of a fresh start collide with secrets that refuse to stay hidden. North of North is humor, raw honesty, and a dose of small-town drama where everyone knows everyone’s business.