Season 1 premieres on APTN Tuesday September 6th 2022

When Jess’s only son starts school it’s a big learning curve, for Jess. She’s thrown into a world of know-it-all, judgmental, passive aggressive women whose primary purpose is to promote their child as the most gifted, most brilliant and most bestest child ever. And let’s not even start on the teachers.

Joining the Junior Fundraising Committee to help establish herself in the school community, Jess hopes that her efforts might also help her to find some companionship, but alpha mum Heather is more interested in making money than making friends. Luckily, super chill mother-of-five Hine is there to play peacemaker. Together the mums must reach a ridiculous fundraising goal, with limited resources and a poor grasp of teamwork. Things aren’t looking super great.

