Experience a magical evening of music and storytelling with The Huron Carole – Angels Without Wings. The show, recorded in front of a live audience on the traditional territories of the Mi’kmaq, celebrates community and the spirit of giving.

Tom Jackson, the founder of The Huron Carole, is joined by an extraordinary six-piece band, and guest performers including Measha Brueggergosman, Shannon Gaye, Natalie MacMaster, Beverley Mahood, Loreena McKennitt, Andrea Menard, PIQSIQ, and Halifax Camerata Singers. Together, they deliver an unforgettable, heartwarming celebration of the holiday season. From original music to sing-along tunes and signature Christmas melodies, The Huron Carole – Angels Without Wings has something for everyone.

The Huron Carole – Angels Without Wings is also available for streaming on APTN lumi

APTN lumi is the ultimate destination for watching commercial-free streaming that illuminates Indigenous voices and stories. Sign up today for a free trial and access our exclusive content and special event programming. Catch up on missed episodes or binge-watch whole seasons of your favourite shows anytime, anywhere.

