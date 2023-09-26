Streaming starts October 20 on APTN lumi

A mismatched pair of misfits come together in the APTN lumi original series “D dot H.” Superheroes Hannah and Doug find each other through the guidance of the mysterious H, launching them down a path of magic, danger, and love. Under the guidance of the Council of Aunties in the Wigwam of Bingo, the crew of interdimensional travellers fight the nefarious InterDom Corporation and their puppet, Dr. Randall Stevan.

If you’re not an APTN lumi member yet, you’re missing out on the most deadly streaming experience! With our entire catalogue of programs, over 2,000 episodes to watch anytime, and new releases every month, APTN lumi is the ultimate destination for watching commercial-free streaming that illuminates Indigenous voices and stories.

Sign up today to enjoy a free trial and access to our exclusive content and special event programming. Catch up on missed episodes or binge-watch whole seasons of your favourite shows anytime, anywhere.

Check out watchaptnlumi.ca and start your free trial today!