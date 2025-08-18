The Life of Daphne Odjig

Watch The Life and Work of Daphne Odjig – September 13thon APTN

Regardez La vie et l’œuvre de Daphne Odjig le 12 septembre sur APTN

Spanning more than four decades, the work of artist Daphne Odjig draws deeply from Indigenous traditions and ways of life. This documentary goes beyond her vibrant works to explore the powerful influences that shaped her lifelong passion for art.

Depuis plus de quarante ans, Daphne Odjig tisse, à travers son art, un pont entre mémoire et tradition. Ce documentaire nous plonge au cœur des influences profondes qui ont nourri sa passion et façonné son regard sur le monde.