About Arctic Inspiration Prize
Join APTN as we broadcast the 10th Arctic Inspiration Prize ceremony. The AIP celebrates and enables the achievements of the people of the North. Each year the AIP celebrates a number of projects that positively impact Northern Communities in the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and Yukon, with prizes up to $1,000,000.
Tune in for special performances from northern artists PIQSIQ, Dena Zagi, and Huqqullaqatgiit Drum Dancers.
Watch at 8pm CT on March 4th, 2022 on APTN n or stream it on APTN lumi
For more information please visit: https://arcticinspirationprize.ca/