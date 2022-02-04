Join APTN as we broadcast the 10th Arctic Inspiration Prize ceremony. The AIP celebrates and enables the achievements of the people of the North. Each year the AIP celebrates a number of projects that positively impact Northern Communities in the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and Yukon, with prizes up to $1,000,000.

Tune in for special performances from northern artists PIQSIQ, Dena Zagi, and Huqqullaqatgiit Drum Dancers.

Watch at 8pm CT on March 4th, 2022 on APTN n or stream it on APTN lumi

For more information please visit: https://arcticinspirationprize.ca/